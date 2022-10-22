No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late

OLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much.

Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation.

Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping.

Tanner McCalister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

“Unfortunately, we never gave ourselves much of a chance,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The game wasn’t pretty for the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) until Stroud and Co. began to click.

“When you play a top-10 defense, it’s not going to be fireworks every series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

“I think the story is about the defense and how well they played,” he added.

Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for scores in the second half.

“The first half was kind of weird,” Stroud said. “In the first half, we just have to execute better. It’s good to get that under our belts, though. The second half of the season is very tough, and you’re going to have games when you’re not really clicking early on, and you got to get it going. So once we got it going, I felt like we became the dynamic offense that we know. I just felt like we had some swagger back.”

On Iowa’s first play from scrimmage, Spencer Petras threw right into the arms of McCalister. Ohio State took over at the Iowa 32 but had to settle for a 46-yard field goal.

On Ohio State’s first play after an Iowa punt, defensive end Joe Evans came through the middle untouched and smashed into Stroud, who fumbled at his 11. Evans scooped it and trotted in for what would be Iowa’s only touchdown.

Eichenberg’s pick-6 gave Ohio State a 26-10 lead at halftime.

No. 3 Tennessee 65,

UW-Martin 24KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This day in Princeton Fant’s career at Tennessee was a long time coming.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt senior came to Rocky Top as a running back with a strong arm. He grew into a tight end.

Fant ran for two touchdowns and lofted a 66-yard scoring pass to Jalin Hyatt on Saturday to lead the No. 3 Volunteers to a 65-24 win over FCS No. 14 UT Martin.

Tennessee (7-0) used the win over the Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.

“I thought our guys prepared the right way this week,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. “You’ve gotta be a consistent competitor.”

UT Martin coach Jason Sampson said Tennessee’s speed “is hard to match here. They do a good job with their scheme.”

Besides running for scores of 1 and 11 yards, Fant took a lateral from Joe Milton and hit Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard TD to give the Vols their 52-7 halftime lead. Fant also dropped a wide-open pass that would have been a touchdown.

No. 5 Clemson 27,

No. 14 Syracuse 21CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home, 27-21, over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 14th straight overall — but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1).

Uiagalelei was picked off twice and had a fumble Ja’Had Carter returned 90 yards for a touchdown as Clemson trailed 21-10 at the half.

The Tigers caught fire with the five-star Klubnik behind center. He led a 15-play, 80-yard series that ended with Phil Mafah’s 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to 21-16.

After a Syracuse punt, the Tigers and Klubnik got going again. He started with an 11-yard run before Shipley burst through the line for the go-ahead, 50-yard touchdown run for a 22-21 lead. Clemson went for two and Klubnik escaped one tackler in the backfield before finding Joseph Ngata for the final points.

Klubnick pumped his fist and the once-subdued Death Valley crowd broke into hysterics.

No. 21 Cincinnati 29, SMU 27 DALLAS — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to hold on for a 29-27 win over SMU on Saturday for its sixth consecutive win.

Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American), who won their 19th in a row against American Athletic Conference opponents.

Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU (3-4, 1-2) within two, but Preston Stone’s 2-point conversion pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. in the near corner of the end zone was incomplete.

Three of the Bearcats’ 14 penalties came on SMU’s last scoring drive, one that negated an interception.

On Cincinnati’s subsequent drive, quarterback Ben Bryant – who sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of last week’s win against USF – completed a nine-yard pass on third-and-8 to allow the Bearcats to maintain possession for the balance of the game.

“In the gotta-have-it situations, we made the plays, both defensively and offensively,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said.

“It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t perfect, but ultimately it was good enough to get the job done,” Cincinnati linebacker Wilson Huber said.