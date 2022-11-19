No. 3 Michigan beats Illinois 19-17 after Corum hurts knee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting No. 3 Michigan to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime.

Michigan will now turn all its attention to playing rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road, where they have not won since 2000 with a spot in the Big Ten champinship game and likely in the College Football Playoff at stake.

The Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3) took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Chase Brown’s 37-yard touchdown run. With a chance to run out the clock, they had to punt to Michigan late in the game and failed to hold on and beat a top-three team for the first time since knocking off top-ranked Ohio State in 2007.

Brown finished with 140 yards rushing and two scores on 29 carries.

No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28WACO, Texas — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River.

Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run with 2:07 left to get the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt.

After kicking deep, TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out, and got the ball back with 1:34 left at its 31. Max Duggan converted one third down with a 12-yard scramble, and after Demarcardo’s third-down run to the Baylor 23, the field goal unit scrambled onto the field with the clock running.

No. 8 Alabama 34,

Austin Peay 0TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jase McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young during No. 8 Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 8 CFP) took awhile to get going against FCS Austin Peay (7-4) in a Bryant-Denny Stadium that wasn’t much more than half full.

Navy 17, No. 17 UCF 14ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 on Saturday without completing a pass.

Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.

No. 19 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and No. 19 Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas.

No. 20 Florida State 49, Louisiana 17TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday.

Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory. The Seminoles last won eight or more games in 2016.

The Seminoles didn’t allow a touchdown through three quarters.

No. 25 Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7TEMPE, Ariz. — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in No. 25 Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972; they were 1-19 on the road against the Sun Devils going into the game.