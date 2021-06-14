No Irving or Harden in Game 5 when reeling Nets host Bucks

“I just like the competitive spirit, the physicality, the toughness, the activity that the group brought. I think it feeds both ends,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We usually think about that as helping you defensively, but I think when you’re playing hard and you’re competing defensively and then you’re playing with each other, it kind of fuels both ends of the court. That’s when you’re playing good basketball. We’ve got to bring that same mindset, that same competitiveness, and good things usually happen for whatever team does that.”

Keep an eye on

Durant. One of the greatest scorers in the game can certainly get hot enough to keep the Nets in a game no matter who plays. But he also has appeared frustrated at times in the series with the physical defense of P.J. Tucker, who certainly won’t be the only defender watching Durant in the Nets’ depleted state.

Injury watch

Nash said he believed Harden was working out Monday but didn’t have any update on his progress or idea if he could return in the series. He added that he didn’t know the severity of Irving’s ankle injury.

Pressure is on

Brooklyn’s role players. Someone has to make shots to take some pressure off Durant after nobody besides Durant or Irving was in double figures in Game 4. Both Blake Griffin and Joe Harris have cooled off after strong starts to the series. Nash said he wasn’t looking to change his rotation at the start, but said it could be something the Nets look to during the game if they need to get more offensive-minded players in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0