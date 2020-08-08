No positive COVID-19 tests for Gophers football as Fleck preaches 'synthetic bubble'

While Fleck and his staff can only subliminally message their players about bubbles to influence how they spend their off time, when they’re participating in football activities, Fleck can ensure everything is up to standard.

“We’ve had a team meeting at TCF Bank Stadium to make sure we could spread everybody out. When they’re standing around at individual and different drills, they’ve got to be 6 feet apart. Everybody has their masks,” Fleck said, adding the players are currently trying out different safety equipment, such as gator face masks and other full shields. “… We have larger meeting rooms. We cleared out our players’ lounge and use that as a meeting room now. We’ve got smaller lift groups. We’ve got multiple practice fields. We split our team up into different groups that are practicing at different times. We’ve got two locker rooms. And not including all the medical and the sanitation that’s going on.”

The facility even has posted maps that show players where to enter and exit to limit two-way movement. All of this has drastically slowed a program known for its rapid pace. Fleck’s training campus usually boast blaring music, running on and off the field and to each new drill, cramming an incredible amount of work into 90-plus minutes. Now, it’s a “crawl,” per Fleck, that hopefully will eventually progress to a walk, run or sprint.