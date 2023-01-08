No sympathy for undermanned team

There are no get-well-soon cards coming to Tyler Wahl and the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team from the rest of the Big Ten Conference.

"We know no one feels sorry for us," said Carter Gilmore, who was elevated to the 14th-ranked Badgers' starting lineup for the first time Saturday in Wahl's absence during a 79-69 loss at Illinois.

"Illinois's not going to feel sorry for us. Michigan State's not going to feel sorry for us whether Tyler's back or not. And so we've just got to take it on ourselves."

The Badgers haven't offered a timeline for the return of Wahl, their leading scorer who suffered a right ankle injury in Tuesday's victory against Minnesota. He was wearing a walking boot while watching Saturday's game from the bench.

Tuesday's contest against Michigan State at the Kohl Center is a three-day turnaround for the Badgers. If Wahl is sidelined again they can expect to see the Spartans use some of the same ball movement that opened up shots for Illinois.

Gilmore, a junior forward from Hartland, has set career highs with 30 and 31 minutes, respectively, in each of the past two games. He grabbed seven rebounds and was 2-for-3 shooting against the Illini.

Both of those made shots came in the first 6½ minutes before Illinois opened things up offensively from outside to surge ahead.

There were missteps when he drew defensive assignments against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins on the perimeter. A failed switch with Connor Essegian left Hawkins open for a 3-pointer that gave the Illini a 30-24 lead late in the first half.

Gilmore left his feet to deny a potential entry pass in the second half, but Terrence Shannon Jr. instead found Hawkins open on the right side for another 3.

"I started today but I've got to step up more and we've all got to step up more," Gilmore said after Saturday's game. "Like coach (Greg) Gard said in the pregame, he said it's not going to be one person who goes in here and fills Tyler's role. It's going to be all of us picking up our game 1% to 2% more.

"I think I could have done a better job today stepping up for sure, and some of our other teammates as well. But we can't hold that as a crutch because these other teams aren't going to care that Tyler's out. They're going to come even harder at us. So we'll practice and we'll be even more ready for the next game."

Gilmore produced one of his three offensive rebounds a minute into the game by beating out two Illinois players in the paint and chasing down a deflected ball.

Good movement down low gave him a left-handed hook shot for his first points less than three minutes in. He scored with the right four minutes later from a nice dash inside.

Gilmore played 44 games with the Badgers before his first start Saturday, something he called a "dream come true." The positive plays early were countered by him saying he shied away toward the end when he was tired.

"But just having that confidence, going out there and knowing I could do it and starting and knowing coach Gard and my teammates have faith in me to go out there and make plays," he said. "Now I've just got to go out there and be a bigger part of this team and help them win."