Nominations sought for Tomah High School distinguished alumni program

The Tomah Area School District is accepting nominations for its distinguished alumni program.

The program has been established to honor school district alumni for their professional and humanitarian achievements.

To be eligible for nomination, an alumnus (living or deceased) must have:

Graduated from Tomah High School or attended for at least two years.

Ten years since graduation.

Compiled a record of outstanding achievement.

Displayed outstanding leadership, character and service to the community.

Nominations will be kept for three years. Self-nominations will not be considered.

Nomination forms can be accessed on the school district website and completed and submitted electronically. Paper copies of the nomination form are also available at the district office, 129 W. Clifton, Street, Tomah.

Anyone with questions can contact, Cindy Zahrte, district administrator, at cindyzahrte@tomah.education or call 608-374-7004.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.