 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations sought for VC Co-op director positions
0 comments

Nominations sought for VC Co-op director positions

Vernon Communications Cooperative (VC Co-op) announces director terms will expire in April for District 4 (Viroqua), District 5 (De Soto), and District 6 (Westby Rural and Cashton) director seats. Each district will elect one director.

All members who receive service from VC Co-op and reside within the district boundaries are eligible for nomination for the director seat. Nominating committees are meeting and will select candidates to fill the three-year terms that will expire in 2024. Ballots will be prepared and mailed to each member in these districts by mid-March. A committee will tabulate the ballots and the results will be announced at the annual meeting on April 22.

Any member wishing to run for one of the board positions should contact VC Co-op at 608-634-3136 for a list of the nominating committee members.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News