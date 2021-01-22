Nominations sought for VC Co-op director positions

Vernon Communications Cooperative (VC Co-op) announces director terms will expire in April for District 4 (Viroqua), District 5 (De Soto), and District 6 (Westby Rural and Cashton) director seats. Each district will elect one director.
All members who receive service from VC Co-op and reside within the district boundaries are eligible for nomination for the director seat. Nominating committees are meeting and will select candidates to fill the three-year terms that will expire in 2024. Ballots will be prepared and mailed to each member in these districts by mid-March. A committee will tabulate the ballots and the results will be announced at the annual meeting on April 22.
Any member wishing to run for one of the board positions should contact VC Co-op at 608-634-3136 for a list of the nominating committee members.