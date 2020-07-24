Non-residents can serve Tomah Police and Fire Commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Tomah City Council clarified who can serve on the city's Police and Fire Commission during its regular council meeting July 14 at Tomah city hall.

By a 7-1 vote, the council approved a configuration that allows one non-resident to serve on the five-person commission. The non-resident must live within the Monroe County portion of the Tomah Area School District.

Mayor Mike Murray said the city needed to clear up the language due to an opening on the commission. He said Oak Moser, who doesn't live in the city, has been recommended to replace Tim Callahan.

Murray said the definition of community has expanded beyond Tomah's city limits and that a citizen "isn't defined by a territorial boundary."

"If you go back 40 years ago ... we didn't have outlying subdivisions," Murray said. "Here we are 40 years later ... we have active members of our community who live in housing divisions outside the physical boundaries of the city. That has been a drastic change over the years."

Council member Jeff Cram agreed.

"People who live in the outlying subdivisions are part of our community," Cram said.