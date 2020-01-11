North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday.

James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison (16-0), who stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.

After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3. Hendricks, who earlier had a 20-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal, then picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci.

Lance’s 44-yard score came on a third-and-23 play to open the fourth quarter and put the Bison up 28-13.

Riley Stapleton’s 5-yard TD catch with 7 minutes left was his second of the game. He also had two TD catches in the national title game two years ago, when the Dukes lost to North Dakota State. That was a season after they won a semifinal game at the Fargodome and then beat Youngstown State for the title. The Bison won their eighth FCS championship in nine years, after five NCAA Division II national titles between 1983-90.

