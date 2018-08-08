The La Crosse Loggers made two errors in the eighth inning, and St. Cloud turned them into four unearned runs on the way to a 9-6 Northwoods League victory at Copeland Park on Wednesday.
The Loggers (38-30 overall, 21-12 second half) fell into fourth place in the North Division, but they trail first-place Willmar (22-11) by just one game with four to play in the race to crown a second-half champion.
Duluth and Mankato are both 21-11 and tied for second place. La Crosse closes out the regular season with games at Bismarck on Thursday and Friday and games at Mankato on Saturday and Sunday.
The Loggers held a 6-5 lead before the Rox used two hits and the two errors to take the lead. St. Cloud scored all of its runs after the Loggers recorded two outs in the eighth.
Shortstop Braiden Ward was 3-for-4 and stole his 32nd base of the season for the Loggers, who made four errors and had seven hits against five St. Cloud pitchers.
Trent Sidwell was the last of three La Crosse pitchers in the game, and he allowed three unearned runs while hitting one batter and allowing a hit to another.
