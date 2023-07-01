One big inning was all the Bismarck Larks needed to beat the La Crosse Loggers in a Saturday night Northwoods League matchup at Copeland Park.

The Larks scored nine runs in the top of the fourth and held off the Loggers from there for a 12-6 victory to split the two-game series.

La Crosse starter Austin Smith cruised through the first three innings, but walked a trio to load the bases with one out in the fourth before getting replaced by Dylan Kirkeby, who proceeded to hit Bismarck's Luke Boykin for the game's first run and later allowed a grand slam to Brock Kleszcz to cap off the nine-run rally.

The Loggers outscored the Larks 6-3 the rest of the way, but the hole was too deep to dig out of.

Catcher Dylan King kicked things off for La Crosse in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a three-run home run off a log cabin in left field.

The Loggers added another run in the next inning as first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa doubled to the right field gap to score Gable Mitchell.

In the bottom of the eighth, for the third inning in a row, the Loggers offense struck as King scored on a wild pitch and Mitchell scored when Smith was hit by a pitch to finish off the night's scoring.

La Crosse leadoff hitter Justin DeCriscio, the team's leading hitter on the season with a .364 average, had the best day offensively Saturday as he went 2 for 3 with two walks. King had a strong performance as well, going 1 for 3 with two walks, two runs scored, three RBI and a home run.