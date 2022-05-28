Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers on verge of opening new season

The La Crosse Loggers begin their 20th season in the Northwoods League by playing the Eau Claire Express at Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wis., on Monday.

The Loggers and Express will begin their season opener at 7:05 p.m.

La Crosse finished third in the Great Plains East Division with a 28-40 record last season, and it tackles a Great Plains East that hasn't changed. The Loggers are joined by the Express, Duluth Huskies, Minnesota Mud Puppies and Waterloo Bucks/

The Loggers play their first home game of the 2022 season at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against Eau Claire, and that's the first of five straight games at Copeland Park. The home opener begins at 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse has a new field manager in Rob Sidwell, who was an assistant under Brian Lewis in 2019. Lewis, who coaches Viterbo University, guided La Crosse to a 197-205 record over six seasons.

