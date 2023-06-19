The La Crosse Loggers were struggling through their Northwoods League schedule after starting the new season with a bang.

After winning their first three games, the Loggers dropped 12 in a row and were quickly fading far from the top of the Great Plains East Division standings.

La Crosse still entered Monday's home against Duluth in last place, but they had some momentum after winning three games over the weekend.

The Loggers (6-12) won all three games at Copeland Park and put an end to their losing streak with a 5-2 win over the St. Cloud Rox on Friday. They followed that up with 8-4 and 14-1 wins over over the Minnesota Mud Puppies to improve their record to 6-12.

Shortstop Gable Mitchell was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs against the Rox. Catcher Dylan King added two RBI in that victory while Edward berry, Jake Bunz and Brayden Sanders combined to strike out 11 and allow two earned runs on five hits and five walks.

Second baseman Jordan Donahue doubled, tripled and drove in two in the series opener against the Mud Puppies. Designated hitter Seth Cox also drove in two runs.

La Crosse saved its best performance if this string for last with the 14-run explosion. Cox was 4 for 4 with three RBI in that one, and Mitch Wood doubled and drove in four during a 2-for-3 performance. Left fielder Gabe D'Arcy was 2 for 6 with a double, his first home run and two RBI.

Kenan Elarton struck out five and allowed six hits over five innings, and Caledonia High School graduate Austin Klug struck out five and walked two while pitching two hitless innings to finish it off.

Cox leads the team through 18 games with a .319 batting average and 13 RBI. Ben Zeigler-Namoa leads the Loggers in runs scored (10) and doubles (3) and has driven in seven runs.