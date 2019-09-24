On Sunday, Sept. 29, Siw Volden, from Moelv, Norway, will be the guest speaker at the Westby Community Center (basement of the Bekkum Memorial Library). Please join her at 2 p.m. as she presents information about the similarities between our Westby community and her home near Gjovik and Biri, Norway.
Many of the ancestors of the Westby area came from the region that Siw calls home. She was an exchange student, graduating from the Westby High School in 1983, and has been visiting this area as her “heart home” since that time. Working in retail, hospitality and her local Chamber of Commerce in Norway, Siw has a unique perspective and many ideas about how our two communities can bond relationships in business, tourism and education. These opportunities could be exciting areas of growth that would benefit the economy and cultural identity of Westby.
Please join Siw as she shares her love of Westby and her ideas for the two communities to profit on several levels, joining resources to partner on mutually worthwhile projects. There will be time to share ideas and have a Q&A session. The program is free. Coffee and cookies will be served.
