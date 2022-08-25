Norwegian author Liv Marit Haakenstad to visit Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting an in-person program with internationally accredited genealogist and author Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway. Haakenstad will be at the library Friday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby. The program will be about the author's newly published book, "A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration." Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The first part of the book gives an overall view on the Norwegian emigration history, before taking readers to Great Britain, which was one of several routes for transmigration. Further on, insight will be provided on what happened when Norwegian emigrants arrived in North America.

The second part of the book is about sources in the United States and Canada. The book also thoroughly covers Norwegian sources. The book finishes off with a chapter about genealogical methods.

For more than 35 years Haakenstad has been doing genealogy research and is an Accredited Genealogist (AG). In recent years, Haakenstad has focused on research in the United States and England, looking for answers with regards to immigration from Norway.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.