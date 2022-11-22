Note to readers

There will be no print Tribune on Thursday to give our employees time for the holiday. There will be a Thursday e-edition at lacrossetribune.com. The print Tribune will return on Friday.
As Bob Dylan so profoundly sang, “For the times they are a-changin’.”
After 52 years with Kwik Trip and 22 years as CEO and president, Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective at the end of the year.
The University of Wisconsin posted its football head coaching opening just hours after the Badgers' win over Nebraska.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
Embattled Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz made enough plays in the second half to pull out a win over Nebraska, ensuring a great rushing and defensive performance weren't wasted.
Kayla Stanton and Allie Benish offer a wide variety of mostly locally handmade items at the new shop in La Crescent.
MADISON — The news was something Henry Suttie surely thought was the end of life as he knew it.
A 35-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of pinning a woman against a refrigerator and sexually assaulting her.
A deer hunter was unloading a firearm went it went off and shot the boy.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing hours after Tennessee beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night.