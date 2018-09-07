The Rev. Ron Nowland, a retired pastor and chaplain in La Crosse, will present a program titled “Are You the Salt of the Earth?” during a Church Women United fundraiser Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 420 West Ave. S. in La Crosse.

The event, a benefit for Church Women United’s scholarship fund, will feature hors d’oeuvres starting at 4:30 p.m., with the presentation at 5:15 p.m. The scholarship fund is to help women students at Western Technical College.

Tickets, at $7, will be available at the door.

Mike Tighe

