Nursing home to sponsor June 9 parade

Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation will sponsor a car parade Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

The facility, located at 1505 Butts Ave., is inviting the police department, fire department, car clubs and businesses, along with families, to drive by the nursing home to say hello to the residents at the facility.

"We will have them outside so they can enjoy the parade," said Tomah Nursing community liaison Tina Pick.

Vehicles will line up at Tomah Recreation Park with the parade ending at Tomah High School.

There will also be live music, and residents will hold signs that their loved ones can see.

Like most facilities that house elderly residents, Tomah Nursing is restricting visitors. Pick said the event is a way for residents to connect to the community.

"The residents have been in their rooms with just one-on-one activities," Pick said. "This gets them outside and lets them know they're still supported by their communities and loved ones."

