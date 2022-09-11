Offense still stagnant

Jay Shaw, a Pac-12 Conference transplant two games into his career with the University of Wisconsin football program, was trying to make sense of it all during his postgame interview Saturday night.

The senior cornerback had owned up to the fact that he’d made a crucial error by fumbling during an interception return in the second half, giving the ball back to Washington State after it appeared the No. 19 Badgers would take over with good field position.

Shaw also wasn’t trying to claim that UW’s defense had played anything close to perfect during a 17-14 loss to Washington State at Camp Randall Stadium.

But — and this is where Shaw started doing some math out loud — the Badgers had allowed a touchdown in each half and a field goal that was set up by a long kickoff return. That’s a pretty solid day by a defense considering the type of games Shaw was used to playing on the West Coast.

“It’s just a little different,” said Shaw, a transfer from UCLA. “I’ve still got to get adjusted to it.”

Better get used to it in a hurry, Jay, because games like this happen far too often around these parts.

We’ve certainly seen this movie before: An offense that falters, a special teams full of blunders, coaching decisions that leave you scratching your head, all leading to a defeat that could have been avoided.

“This has got to be one … that burns (and) stings to where it drives you to get better,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.

Oh, it’s going to leave a mark — at least until the next one just like it takes place. Odds are it will happen, too.

Chryst has lost 24 times in 90 games as UW’s coach. He has a .733 winning percentage that gives him plenty of job security, much to the chagrin of the people screaming at me on social media that he should be on the hot seat.

Not even close, folks.

But I understand why people are angry because what we saw Saturday has become a common refrain in the Chryst era: For a guy who once oversaw some of the best offenses in program history, UW sure has left a lot to desire on that side of the ball during his tenure as head coach.

UW now has scored 17 or fewer points in 17 of Chryst’s 24 defeats. The Badgers’ scoring output in their eight losses since the start of the 2020 season: 7, 6, 7, 10, 13, 17, 13 and now 14.

“We didn't score enough to give ourselves a real good chance,” Chryst said Saturday.

There are plenty of reasons for the latest pitiful offensive performance, but quarterback Graham Mertz should be well down that list for any reasonable person looking to assign blame.

Mertz wouldn’t walk out of UW’s biggest test in nonconference play with an A, but he was solid while going 18 of 31 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Mertz has had plenty of fingers pointed at him during an extended run of offensive ineptitude the past two-plus seasons, and deservedly so, but this shouldn’t be one of those times.

Chryst made a foolish decision — he even admitted it afterward — to go for it on fourth-and-3 in the second quarter. The resulting play went nowhere and Washington State took over with excellent field position near midfield, needing only four plays to get in the end zone and break a scoreless tie.

The bigger issue was that the Badgers were undisciplined, especially on offense, and that falls on Chryst and his new-look staff on that side of the ball.

UW produced the following drives against the Cougars:

** 12 plays for 50 yards

** 13 plays for 43 yards

** 11 plays for 50 yards

** 14 plays for 56 yards

How many points did the Badgers end up with as a result of those four series? Zero. Nada. Nil.

In order, they ended this way: missed field goal, downs, missed field goal, interception.

“We’ve got to finish,” Mertz said. “I think that’s the whole team, we’ve got to finish. That’ll be the emphasis all week, every day, in the weight room, on the field in practice, in the meeting room. We’ve got to finish as a team. We’re not going to split this up offense, defense. We need to finish and we will. We’ll learn from that.”

The biggest obstacle standing in the way of finishing drives was not Washington State’s defense, but the Badgers themselves. UW finished with 11 penalties for 106 yards, an absurd total, and nine of those flags belonged to the offense. Five were charged to the offensive line, including two holding penalties on center Joe Tippmann, an illegal hands to the face on left tackle Jack Nelson, a holding on right tackle Logan Brown and an illegal chop block on right guard Michael Furtney.

Left guard Tyler Beach was the only starting offensive lineman not to be penalized, and guess who was left to represent that group in the postgame media session?

“It’s something that we absolutely have to get better at,” Beach said. “There’s no excuses for penalties. As a group, we really beat ourselves today, I thought. … Those penalties will just take any drive you have and throw it in the trash can.”

UW may have been able to survive all that yellow laundry on the field had it not been for one more moment of self-destruction. Facing a second-and-11 at the Washington State 36 with just more than 5 minutes to play, Mertz found tight end Clay Cundiff for what would have been a first down just outside the red zone.

But Cundiff, who had a pair of touchdown receptions in the first half, had the ball knocked loose and the Cougars recovered the fumble, the final act for an offense that couldn’t seem to get out of its own way.

“We did some things today that made it hard for us to win,” Chryst said, a review that is both sad and true for a program once known as one that didn’t beat itself.