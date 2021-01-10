Offense strikes gold

“To be able to incorporate those kinds of things to keep the guys inspired, I mean, it’s a long season — 16 games, and now we’re into the playoffs,” Hackett said at midweek. “You have to keep it fresh, you’ve got to keep it new, you’ve got to get everybody fired up to come in every day to the office. And I think that’s something that the guys look forward to.

“I think the guys really enjoyed that and it’s been fun. We’ve got to keep it going now.”

Added wide receiver Davante Adams: “We love his energy. It keeps us awake and alive, makes the meetings even more fun. Everything he does, he brings his personality in, just kind of his Hackett-ness, we’ll call it. So we definitely appreciate that. It just makes coming to work a little bit more fun.”

While the Goldmember narrative has taken on a life of its own — to the point there’s an effort underway to get Myers to do a Zoom video call with the team at some point during the playoffs — it would just be a quirky little footnote to the season if not for the Packers’ success in that area. And to hear Rodgers tell it, it has far more to do with the design of the offensive scheme inside the 20-yard line than anything.