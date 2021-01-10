Offense strikes gold

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t remember exactly when it happened. He knows it was after a game last season in which the Green Bay Packers offense was struggling to put points on the board.
Looking for a way to get his guys to buy in a little more, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had come to LaFleur with an admittedly off-the-wall idea, hoping the coach would sign off on it.
Hackett wanted to rename the red zone — the area inside the opposing 20-yard line, the area literally everyone else in football calls the “red zone,” including the league, which devotes an entire game-day channel to it.
Hackett wanted to call it the “gold zone,” an homage to one of his favorite movies — 2002’s “Goldmember,” starring Mike Myers.
“I think he was a little nervous how I was going to react,” LaFleur recounted with a chuckle during Green Bay’s playoff bye week, as the top-seeded Packers await their opponent for next weekend’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field. “And I was like, ‘Hey man, whatever can get the guys excited about whatever it is we’re doing.'"
If you have tuned into just about any Packers game this season, you have probably heard about this gold-zone phenomenon from the television announcers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has embraced the idea, incorporating Myers’ portrayal of the villain known as Goldmember (real name: Johann van der Smut) in his touchdown celebrations. Rodgers could even be heard on the FOX Sports broadcast hollering “I love gold!” after his touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 15.
As silly as it sounds, Rodgers insists the renaming of the red zone and the accompanying goofy celebrations actually pay meaningful dividends in terms of the togetherness and camaraderie the offense has nurtured in the process. Rodgers believes the Goldmember schtick has promoted a unity among the offensive players, from the linemen to the skill-position guys to the quarterback, which is why they all celebrate touchdowns together.
“It makes a big difference — not just a culture difference,” Rodgers said. “It’s the energy that (Hackett) brings. It’s unbelievable sometimes. Because we talk, at night especially on Mondays and Tuesdays, about things. I know the work that he puts in. (And) to see him get up there every Wednesday and Friday (at the front of the offensive meeting room) and bring that energy, it’s what you need. It really is. I mean, he does a fantastic job.
“I think if anything, it reminds us, ‘Hey, it takes all 11. … It’s not just about you. It’s about all the guys. So let’s celebrate together.’ There’s some really important messaging underneath the Goldmember and the laughter about his story — about what’s most important. And that’s the relationships and doing things together.”
There’s no arguing with the results. This season, the Packers led the NFL in red-zone efficiency, having scored 48 touchdowns in their 60 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line (80%, a 16% improvement over last season) while ranking second in the NFL in goal-to-goal efficiency (90.5%).
“To be able to incorporate those kinds of things to keep the guys inspired, I mean, it’s a long season — 16 games, and now we’re into the playoffs,” Hackett said at midweek. “You have to keep it fresh, you’ve got to keep it new, you’ve got to get everybody fired up to come in every day to the office. And I think that’s something that the guys look forward to.
“I think the guys really enjoyed that and it’s been fun. We’ve got to keep it going now.”
Added wide receiver Davante Adams: “We love his energy. It keeps us awake and alive, makes the meetings even more fun. Everything he does, he brings his personality in, just kind of his Hackett-ness, we’ll call it. So we definitely appreciate that. It just makes coming to work a little bit more fun.”
While the Goldmember narrative has taken on a life of its own — to the point there’s an effort underway to get Myers to do a Zoom video call with the team at some point during the playoffs — it would just be a quirky little footnote to the season if not for the Packers’ success in that area. And to hear Rodgers tell it, it has far more to do with the design of the offensive scheme inside the 20-yard line than anything.
“We've been so good schematically in the ‘gold zone.’ A lot of that's credit to Hack and his creativity, but the buck stops at Matty LaFleur's desk. He OKs everything,” Rodgers explained. “We have good conversations about it, usually Thursdays during the day, or Thursday nights, talking about the kind of plays we'll have going (in practice) on Friday.
“The schemes are really good, and it just comes down to executing. And I think we've done a good job of a lot of multi-purpose plays down there. There's been a lot of schematic touchdowns this year where I haven't really had to do a whole lot except make sure I don't screw up the throw.”
LaFleur explained one of the keys to that success has been repurposing red-zone play calls that don’t necessarily get used in a given week. Whereas those plays might’ve gone to waste in the past, the coaches — led by Hackett — have worked to find ways to reuse those plays even if the upcoming opponents run a different defensive scheme than the team it was initially designed to go against.
“Many times we’ll carry, let’s say 20 plays in the red-zone, or whatever it may be. And you might only get five or six or seven called. So you have 13 or more plays potentially that aren’t getting used and then you’re on to the next week,” LaFleur said. “Well, if there’s some carryover that you can take from those plays that are relevant the next week, I think that helps everybody out. I think we’ve done a really good job of just sticking to our core concepts and really trying to find different ways to utilize those.
“(But) I think it doesn’t really matter what we come up with if you don’t have the guys to go out there and do it. And we certainly do. And Aaron’s a big part of that, obviously.”
But so is Hackett — and, by extension, Goldmember.
“I think that brings teams together,” Hackett said. “I think that’s something that the guys have really bought into. They’ve learned to love and appreciate Goldmember and what he believes in, and we believe in a lot of the same stuff — not the bad villain stuff, but the get-the-gold stuff.”