Ohio State star Chase Young says he’s best player in NFL draft, would be ‘a blessing’ to play for Washington

INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Young’s words at the NFL scouting combine were as boisterous and frisky as his play on the field.
“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft,” Young said. “I think I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game. I think I showed it.”
The former Ohio State defensive end has good reason to believe that, too. Dominant isn’t a strong enough word to describe Young’s performance last season. In just 12 games, Young totaled 21 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and forced seven fumbles en route to being the first defensive Heisman finalist since Notre Dame’s Manti Te’o in 2012.
Young is projected to be drafted second overall by Washington and is widely regarded as an elite prospect. Young was so overwhelming last season that it was surprising to see him end the year without a sack over Ohio State’s final three games — but Young said just looking at the sack numbers for those games isn’t the correct way to evaluate his performance.
“I had a lot of quarterback hits, a lot of pressures,” Young said about that final stretch. “ … You’ll see how they changed their whole offensive game plan for one guy. A lot of people might not know how to really study a tape or may not know how to watch football, but I made an impact in those games.
“Being the best defensive end isn’t about sacks, it’s about being the most disruptive player on the field. You can do that without having a sack.”
Young won’t be participating in the athletic testing or the defensive end drills at the combine, but he will partake in drills at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 25.
“I chose, me and my team, we decided that because that first day of camp when I step on the field I want to be the best player I can be,” Young said. “I don’t want to waste time trying to be a combine athlete. When I step on the field … I need to know that I put my best foot forward as far as being the best player I can be.”
Being drafted by Washington would be a homecoming of sorts for Young. Young attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., which is about a 20-minute drive from FedEx Field. Young said he didn’t root for Washington growing up, but he always watched them because they were the hometown team. Young is slated to have a formal meeting with Washington on Friday.
“Playing in front of my hometown people, it’d definitely be a blessing,” Young said. “Everybody who has known me since I was younger could come to a game and things like that, but right now, I’m not focused on who could draft me. I’m focused on being the best player, the best person, I could be and impress the coaches at the combine.”
Young is preparing to be a versatile defensive lineman, saying he’s been practicing at 3-4 outside linebacker, 4-3 defensive end, and three-technique (lined up on the outside shoulder of the offensive guard) as he prepares for the NFL.
If his performance in college is any indicator, Young will be a home run pick for whoever selects him. He was the most devastating defender in college football last year — and he is well aware of it.