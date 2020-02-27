Ohio State star Chase Young says he’s best player in NFL draft, would be ‘a blessing’ to play for Washington

Young won’t be participating in the athletic testing or the defensive end drills at the combine, but he will partake in drills at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 25.

“I chose, me and my team, we decided that because that first day of camp when I step on the field I want to be the best player I can be,” Young said. “I don’t want to waste time trying to be a combine athlete. When I step on the field … I need to know that I put my best foot forward as far as being the best player I can be.”

Being drafted by Washington would be a homecoming of sorts for Young. Young attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., which is about a 20-minute drive from FedEx Field. Young said he didn’t root for Washington growing up, but he always watched them because they were the hometown team. Young is slated to have a formal meeting with Washington on Friday.

“Playing in front of my hometown people, it’d definitely be a blessing,” Young said. “Everybody who has known me since I was younger could come to a game and things like that, but right now, I’m not focused on who could draft me. I’m focused on being the best player, the best person, I could be and impress the coaches at the combine.”