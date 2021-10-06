The 52nd annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend begins Thursday at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and includes four days of racing with a wide range of events taking place through the weekend.

A practice day on Wednesday will be followed by four straight days on nights of qualifying, heat races and featured races from many divisions that include drivers both local and beyond the Coulee Region.

Local drivers take center stage Thursday night as Nick Murgic enters the Kwik Trip Late Model season series with a 62-point lead over second-place Steve Bachman and 96-point lead over third-place Jerimy Wagner.

A pair of 20-lap features will follow a 15-lap semi-feature that starts the racing card at 6 p.m. Hornets, street stocks, sportsmen and super late models will also run Thursday night. Super late models will run two 25-lap features before the Double-O Oktoberfest Feature closes out the first night.

Friday is highlighted by the Dick Trickle 99 on a card that begins at 5:30 p.m. and follows an afternoon of practice and qualifying. The Dick Trickle 99 has long been a crown jewel of the event. Dan Fredrickson won the race for the fourth time in 2020, while Murgic crossed the line first in 2019.

Big-8 and ARCA Midwest Tour races lead the way to the track on Saturday with the 38-lap Big-8 Oktoberfest feature closing things out. There will also be a 25-lap Midwest Trucks feature.

The Oktoberfest 200, an ARCA Midwest Tour event, is the big draw for Sunday’s racing, which begins at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0