The Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center in Galesville will host its annual Main Event Fundraiser from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Center, 20869 College Ave., Galesville.
The event aims to celebrate music, history and community by showcasing wine and craft beer from regional wineries including Elmaro, Riverview, Seven Hawks and others as well as featuring the Funkin’ Donuts and Merry Weathers bands.
Attendees will be able to sample regional foods and drinks, browse the craft show and tour the historical displays and buildings of the Old Main grounds, as well as participate in various raffles and a silent auction.
The event is free to attend. Tickets for the wine and beer are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Festival Foods in Holmen and Onalaska or online at oldmain.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.