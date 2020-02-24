Olivia Herken: Major development projects moving forward, sewer utility facing disposal issues

Olivia Herken Reporter Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8217. Follow Olivia Herken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The La Crosse wastewater facility had a challenging 2019, it was reported at Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting.

A wet 2019 limited where treated waste could be disposed, and some of it was compacted and hauled to landfills, costing two to three times more than normal disposal costs.

The sewer utility’s past contract with disposal company Synagro ended in December, so city leaders are looking to “think outside the box” and contract year-by-year with different groups to find new solutions until 2025, when the city’s new $55 million expansion project is complete, allowing for more storage space.

Making progress

The North Hall of the La Crosse Center will come down Sunday after the MOSES Organic Farming Conference, one of the center’s largest events, clears out. This keeps the project right on schedule. The rebuilding of North Hall is set to begin in March.