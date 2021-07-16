Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo

“It will be nice to have a little bit of movement,” Ellison said. “You kind of turn to jelly when you have to sit in a hotel room.”

To stay locked in, Jourdan Delacruz and the U.S. weightlifting team are training in Waikiki, working out on Tokyo time (waking up late) and in a converted hotel ballroom.

The plan: travel to Japan a few days before her event, compete and then head back to Hawaii, where her parents, brother and cousin will be waiting. Then, watch the rest of the Tokyo Games with family and teammates.

“I was really looking forward to watching other athletes from different sports,” Delacruz said. “At this point, I’m just very grateful that it’s even happening.

About the celebrations (for a medal or just in general): Keep a safe distance — and no alcohol allowed in public areas of the village. If athletes want a drink, they’re being told to “drink alone” in their room.

One of the symbols of the celebratory atmosphere of the Olympics is its longstanding distribution of condoms. In Rio, for instance, officials doled out 450,000 through vending machines and with signs that read, “Celebrate with a Condom.” This time, there will be 150,000 condoms given to athletes only as they leave for home.