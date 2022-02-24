Om Parkash returns to La Crosse with India Curry House restaurant

Om Parkash, a native of India, has returned to the La Crosse restaurant scene with his India Curry House, which opened Feb. 1 at 318 S. Fourth St. downtown.

Parkash, who with his family lives in Rochester, Minn., has operated Indian restaurants in La Crosse and Rochester for years. For example, he owned the New Taste of India restaurant in Jackson Plaza in La Crosse from 2012 until he sold it in 2014. And he still owns the Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant and the Rice N Spice Indian grocery store, both in Rochester.

“Things have been going pretty good” at his new La Crosse restaurant since it opened, Parkash said.

Parkash said he decided to open another Indian restaurant in La Crosse after being approached by his landlord, who recently bought the downtown building; and because many La Crosse-area residents who patronize his Rochester restaurant asked him to.

His new La Crosse location previously was occupied by the Hunan Chinese Restaurant. The owners of the downtown Sushi Pirate restaurant bought the Hunan business, including its recipes, last year and added Hunan items to their menu.

“Some of our most popular dishes are the Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Rogan Josh and Tandoori Chicken,” Parkash said.

He is the head chef at the new La Crosse restaurant, and has more than 40 years of experience with Indian cuisine. “We have authentic North Indian cuisine” at the restaurant, Parkash said.

India Curry House is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, with a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner service with a full bar is from 2:30 to 10 p.m.

Parkash is a native of New Delhi, India, and moved from New Delhi to Minneapolis in 1988. He said he moved to the U.S. because he thought it would be a good place to raise a family “and for the many possibilities and opportunities” available in this country.

