On offensive line, Packers make most of versatile options during challenging season

Now, with Wagner hurt, head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich were trying to figure out what to do next. And the conversation took place within earshot of Rodgers, who was sitting in his locker nearby.

“I had a front-row seat,” a somewhat bemused Rodgers said after the game. “We came in there and I heard the whole thing, the whole conversation about what they were going to do. Did Elgton want to play left or right (tackle)? Billy didn’t really have a chance (to give his preference) — I don’t know why they went with the young guy first — but it was, ‘All right, Billy, go to right and Jon you’re coming in and playing left guard.’ Then there was a lot of yelling for Jon — and Jon was actually sitting right over here and they didn’t see that he was hearing the entire conversation. I watched the whole thing.

“It was a fun conversation to listen to in the locker room. I was fully aware of what was going on at halftime and thinking about what we wanted to do protection-wise. Those guys really held up good.”