On offensive line, Packers make most of versatile options during challenging season

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers watched it all unfold.
First, the Green Bay Packers quarterback observed the few minutes of chaos in the locker room, as the coaching staff tried to figure out the next offensive line permutation after yet another injury up front. Then, he saw what happened on the field during the second half of last Thursday’s 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where once again the cobbled-together crew found a way to keep him safe and sound despite shuffling the deck yet again in the middle of a game.
And while the two-time NFL MVP thoroughly enjoyed what his guys on the line — Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Corey Linsley at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle — did on the field, he seemed to have enjoyed the spirited conversation in the visitor’s locker room that got them there even more, following right tackle Rick Wagner’s first-half knee injury.
Already playing without all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was missing his third consecutive game with a chest injury, the Packers had been more than just getting by without their franchise blindside protector. Turner had moved to left tackle, a position where he’d started only one game before Bakhtiari’s injury, and brought Wagner, the former University of Wisconsin lineman, off the bench to play in his preferred spot.
Now, with Wagner hurt, head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich were trying to figure out what to do next. And the conversation took place within earshot of Rodgers, who was sitting in his locker nearby.
“I had a front-row seat,” a somewhat bemused Rodgers said after the game. “We came in there and I heard the whole thing, the whole conversation about what they were going to do. Did Elgton want to play left or right (tackle)? Billy didn’t really have a chance (to give his preference) — I don’t know why they went with the young guy first — but it was, ‘All right, Billy, go to right and Jon you’re coming in and playing left guard.’ Then there was a lot of yelling for Jon — and Jon was actually sitting right over here and they didn’t see that he was hearing the entire conversation. I watched the whole thing.
“It was a fun conversation to listen to in the locker room. I was fully aware of what was going on at halftime and thinking about what we wanted to do protection-wise. Those guys really held up good.”
LaFleur explained the day after the game that the coaches asked Jenkins for his preference because they felt so good about Turner’s ability to go wherever he needed — “Billy’s been playing all over the place,” LaFleur said with a chuckle — because Jenkins, a second-round pick from Mississippi State, is only in his second season while Turner is in his seventh. Toward the end of the game, when LaFleur cleared the bench with the game in hand, Jenkins even played center to allow Linsley to call it a night a bit early.
“We’d be in rough shape (without) the versatility of those linemen — Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner,” LaFleur said. “Shoot, Elgton played three positions (against the 49ers). That is unheard of in this league. For him to play left guard, left tackle and then go in at center at the end of the game, I think that’s pretty special.”
While Rodgers might’ve been entertained by the process, the challenges the line has faced this season are no joke. Through eight games, the Packers have started four different offensive line combinations, and eight different offensive linemen have played at least 50 snaps. Jenkins has played everywhere except right guard, while Turner has played both tackle spots and right guard.
Rodgers has been among the league’s least-pressured quarterbacks, and the nine sacks he’s absorbed were the fourth-fewest in the NFL entering the weekend’s games. On pace for 18 sacks, that would be the fewest Rodgers has taken in his career as a starter. Even in 2013 and 2017, when he missed extended time with collarbone injuries, he suffered 21 and 22 sacks, respectively. To keep that pace without Bakhtiari, one of the league’s best left tackles, and with Turner in his place has made it even more impressive.
“We know that Billy’s a very athletic guy, very versatile,” LaFleur said. “It has come out of necessity because you have a guy like David who’s been pretty consistent in terms of being available. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with this injury and isn’t able to go.”
Asked if he has been surprised by the way his guys have performed despite all the upheaval, Linsley said the only thing that has been unexpected has been Jenkins’ versatility as such a young player.
“I was just like, ‘Man, this guy’s a ballplayer.’ I was impressed,” Linsley said. “Other than that, if I had money, I would have bet on every player. Obviously, I’m biased. But on every guy doing their job, the job that they’ve done this year, (it’s) because I think we have a great room of guys.”
