Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.; Cotter at St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Chatfield, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Owatonna, 7 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Plainview-Elgin-Millville at St .Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Owatonna at Winona, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Menomonie at Winona, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Cotter at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
