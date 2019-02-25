MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Alabama at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; TCU at West Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Providence at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.; Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.; St. Louis at VCU, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Temple at Memphis, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC, 8 p.m.; San Diego State at Utah State, SEC, 8:30 p.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWI, 2 p.m.
NBA: Boston at Toronto, TNT, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma City at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Buffalo at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Winnipeg, FSNO, 7 p.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER: Cardiff City vs Everton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Big 10 Championship, BTN, 4:30 p.m
