Founding members of the Onalaska Area Historical Society are being recognized for their contributions to the organization.
Paul and Dorothy Johnson have been selected as the society’s 2018 Members of the Year. They will be honored Dec. 18 at the society’s holiday gathering.
Paul has served on the society’s board of directors, and he and Dorothy have been active volunteers in the Onalaska Historical Museum over the years. Dorothy now serves as the museum’s curator.
“Dorothy volunteers every Thursday and has formed a coffee session every Thursday afternoon,” OAHS Vice President L. John Sagen said. “Paul has been volunteering every other Saturday. Both have boosted attendance at the museum.”
The couple has deep roots in the Onalaska area. The two have lived on the land in Green Coulee that belonged to Paul’s great-grandparents, where the Coulee Golf Bowl now sits. The couple’s grandchildren are the sixth generation to live in Green Coulee.
Paul worked as the director of public works for the city of Onalaska until his retirement, and Dorothy was a rural postal carrier with the Onalaska Post Office until she retired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.