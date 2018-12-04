Onalaska police
Nov. 24
5:23 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 of retail theft of items valued at $300.
Nov. 26
3:50 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 700 block of Eighth Ave. N. of vandalism amounting to $200 in damages.
Nov. 27
9:21 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 2100 block of Abbey Road of a burglary where items valued at $500 were taken.
Nov. 28
6:40 a.m. – A 38-year-old Pigeon Falls woman was sought in connection with the theft of movable property valued at $2,500 in the 1200 block of La Crosse St.
2:58 a.m. – A 33-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 500 block of 16th Ave. N. and cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
9:59 a.m. – A 40-year-old Onalaska woman was sought in connection with the theft of movable property valued at $800 in the 400 block of Gordon Lane.
Nov. 29
2:54 a.m. – A 22-year-old Onalaska man and a 22-year-old Onalaska woman were arrested in the 1000 block of East Ave. N. and cited with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Holmen police
Nov. 21
8:20 p.m. – A 50-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 3500 block of Hwy. 35 and cited with battery and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 22
6:56 a.m. – A 39-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 1700 block of Coronado St. and cited with battery, disorderly conduct and three counts of bail jumping.
Nov. 27
3:49 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of Ryan St. of the theft of movable property valued at $1,000.
Onalaska fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 26 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a carbon monoxide incident; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; and an unauthorized burning.
Holmen fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 17 EMS and four fire-related calls.
