Onalaska and Holmen fire report, April 19 issue

Onalaska Fire Department

The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 12 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a down power line; arcing, shorted electrical equipment; a gas leak; two alarm systems sounded due to malfunction; an electrical wiring/equipment problem; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; and a false alarm or false call.

Holmen Fire Department

The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 10 EMS calls and a carbon monoxide investigation call.

