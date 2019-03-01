Onalaska police
Feb. 16
8:59 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 400 block of Mason St. of the theft of items valued at $1,000.
Feb. 17
9:30 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 800 block of 11th Ave. S. of criminal damage to property estimated at $400.
Feb. 18
4:07 a.m. – A 27-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 900 block of 12th Ave. S. and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of illegally obtained prescription.
11:09 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 600 block of Fourth Ave. N. of criminal damage to property estimated at $200.
Feb. 20
4:22 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of King St. of criminal damage to property estimated at $250.
11:38 a.m. – Officers attempted to locate a suspect for retail theft of items valued at $1,064 taken in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16.
Holmen police
Feb. 17
6:26 p.m. – A 29-year-old Carson, Miss., man was arrested near the intersection of Holmen Drive and Gaarder Road W. and charged with operating while under the influence (2nd).
Feb. 18
10:07 p.m. – A 45-year-old Onalaska man was arrested and charged with two counts hit-and-run causing injury at the intersection of Holmen Drive and Gaarder Road, failure to notify police of accident, failure to yield while making left turn resulting in bodily harm and inattentive driving.
Feb. 21
11:37 p.m. – A 39-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the 600 block of Gregory St., Onalaska and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of medication without a prescription.
Onalaska Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 27 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a passenger vehicle fire; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; a gas leak; smoke or odor removal; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 21 EMS calls, two motor vehicle accidents and a power line issue cause by ice dam.
