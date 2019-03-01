Onalaska police

Feb. 16

8:59 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 400 block of Mason St. of the theft of items valued at $1,000.

Feb. 17

9:30 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 800 block of 11th Ave. S. of criminal damage to property estimated at $400.

Feb. 18

4:07 a.m. – A 27-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 900 block of 12th Ave. S. and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of illegally obtained prescription.

11:09 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 600 block of Fourth Ave. N. of criminal damage to property estimated at $200.

Feb. 20

4:22 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of King St. of criminal damage to property estimated at $250.

11:38 a.m. – Officers attempted to locate a suspect for retail theft of items valued at $1,064 taken in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16.

Holmen police

Feb. 17

6:26 p.m. – A 29-year-old Carson, Miss., man was arrested near the intersection of Holmen Drive and Gaarder Road W. and charged with operating while under the influence (2nd).

Feb. 18

10:07 p.m. – A 45-year-old Onalaska man was arrested and charged with two counts hit-and-run causing injury at the intersection of Holmen Drive and Gaarder Road, failure to notify police of accident, failure to yield while making left turn resulting in bodily harm and inattentive driving.

Feb. 21

11:37 p.m. – A 39-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the 600 block of Gregory St., Onalaska and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of medication without a prescription.

Onalaska Fire Department

Firefighters responded to 27 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a passenger vehicle fire; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; a gas leak; smoke or odor removal; and dispatched and cancelled en route.

Holmen Fire Department

Firefighters responded to 21 EMS calls, two motor vehicle accidents and a power line issue cause by ice dam.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.