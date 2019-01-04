Onalaska police
Dec. 23
7:28 a.m. – An officer attempted to locate a 41-year-old La Crosse woman regarding theft of movable property and cash valued at $110 in the 9500 block of SHwy. 16.
Dec. 22
5:40 a.m. – A 19-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman was arrested in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 and cited for operating while under the influence and possession of marijuana. A 19-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was also arrested for probation violation in the same incident.
Dec. 27
6:14 p.m. – A 32-year-old Winona woman was arrested in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Road and cited for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, medications without a prescription and for retail theft of items valued at $90.
8:42 p.m. – An officer requested a warrant be issued for a 32-year-old La Crosse man for felony bail jumping and retail theft in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 of items valued at $275.
Holmen police
Dec. 21
9:45 p.m. – A 26-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 100 block of Second Ave. E. and cited for operating while under the influence, prohibited alcohol concentration, hit-and-run, failure to notify police of accident and operating without a valid license.
Onalaska fire
Dec. 17-23
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 24 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; a carbon monoxide incident; a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; and two medical assists to EMS crew.
Holmen fire
No report provided for this week.
