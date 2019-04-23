One of three men arrested on charges of child pornography by Holmen police about two weeks ago was charged Tuesday in La Crosse Circuit Court.
Tony Drinkwine, 36, of Onalaska was charged Tuesday with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the complaint.
On March 25, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided Holmen police with a cyber tip about an address located in La Crosse County posting child pornography on a blog, according to the criminal complaint.
A representative from Tumblr, a social networking and blogging website, informed the cyber tipline of the posted images and informed them that the account had been terminated, according to the complaint.
There were seven images on the website, according to the complaint, and the blogging website also provided the IP address that helped authorities locate Drinkwine.
Police questioned Drinkwine on April 12 and confirmed that the email address associated with the blogging website was his and only he had access, according to the complaint.
Drinkwine told police he was drunk to the point of blacking out at the time the images were posted: “I am not denying it. … I don’t remember it,” he said, according to the complaint.
Drinkwine’s next court appearance is May 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.