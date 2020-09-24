 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onalaska replaces Sparta for home football opener
0 comments

Onalaska replaces Sparta for home football opener

A last-minute schedule change has produced a different opening-night opponent for the Tomah High School football team.

The Timberwolves will host Onalaska Friday, Sept. 25 in a 7 p.m. kickoff at E.J. McKean Field.

Tomah was scheduled to host Sparta in the opener, but the Sparta School District halted all sports activities Thursday and announced that instruction will become 100% virtual starting Monday, Sept. 28. In-person classes in Sparta are suspended through at least Oct. 2.

It appeared Tomah would be idle Friday until Westby cancelled its Sept. 25 contest vs. Onalaska. Tomah was scheduled to play at Onalaska Oct. 16.

Sparta's announcement came one day after Monroe County set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 24. There were 110 active cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon with two hospitalizations.

Sparta also postponed freshman (Sept. 24) and junior varsity (Sept. 28) football contests against Tomah.

No makeup date for the Tomah-Sparta varsity game has been announced.

The WIAA delayed the start of football for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gave schools the option of playing in the spring. Teams that chose to compete in the fall can play a seven-game schedule with three rounds of playoffs.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News