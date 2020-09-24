Onalaska replaces Sparta for home football opener

A last-minute schedule change has produced a different opening-night opponent for the Tomah High School football team.

The Timberwolves will host Onalaska Friday, Sept. 25 in a 7 p.m. kickoff at E.J. McKean Field.

Tomah was scheduled to host Sparta in the opener, but the Sparta School District halted all sports activities Thursday and announced that instruction will become 100% virtual starting Monday, Sept. 28. In-person classes in Sparta are suspended through at least Oct. 2.

It appeared Tomah would be idle Friday until Westby cancelled its Sept. 25 contest vs. Onalaska. Tomah was scheduled to play at Onalaska Oct. 16.

Sparta's announcement came one day after Monroe County set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 24. There were 110 active cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon with two hospitalizations.

Sparta also postponed freshman (Sept. 24) and junior varsity (Sept. 28) football contests against Tomah.

No makeup date for the Tomah-Sparta varsity game has been announced.