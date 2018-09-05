After playing a lot of volleyball away from home, the Tomah Timberwolves were just 10 points away from a happy home opener.
Then things went awry.
Onalaska stormed back from a 5-0 deficit in the fifth game Tuesday to claim a 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-11 victory over the Timberwolves in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.
The loss came after the Timberwolves finished seventh out of 14 teams at the Janesville Invitational Aug. 27-28, lost an MVC dual to Holmen Aug. 30 and took second in the consolation bracket at the Monona Grove Invitational Saturday.
Tomah coach Sarah Walters said her team gave a solid effort against Onalaska but failed to execute at critical junctures.
"I think the girls played hard," Walters said. "I think at key periods in the game, we just didn't pull together all the details. Tonight (Onalaska) was the better team."
That's what happened during the fifth game, when Tomah couldn't hold an early advantage. Back-to-back kills by Savannah Murphy put Tomah ahead 5-0, and the Timberwolves were still ahead 6-1 after another Murphy kill.
However, Onalaska stormed back to within 7-6, which prompted Walters to call a timeout. The stoppage of play didn't halt the Hilltoppers' momentum. They rattled off five more consecutive points before Walters called another timeout.
Tomah pulled to within 13-10 on a Madisyn Brey service ace, which triggered an Onalaska timeout. The Hilltoppers then scored two of the match's final three points, including a cross-court spike by Molly Garrity that ended the match.
It was four games of even volleyball before the decisive fifth game. Onalaska pulled away from a 15-15 tie to win the first game, but Tomah zoomed out to a 5-0 lead in the second game and never led by fewer than two points the entire game. Alyssa Whaley's service ace was the 25th point.
In the third game, Tomah fell behind 9-2 and rallied to tie the match at 18-18 before the Hilltoppers regained control.
Tomah took a 10-1 lead in the fourth game. Onalaska rallied to within 14-10, but a 5-0 run that included three Whaley kills (two blocks and a spike) put the game into Tomah's column.
The Timberwolves didn't have their normal player rotation, and Walters used a makeshift lineup that ultimately had sophomore Ella Plueger lofting almost all the sets. She responded with 36 assists, and most of them went to outside hitter Murphy, who pounded 28 kills.
"We started out running a 6-2 and ended up running a 5-1, and I guess that plays a part in it," Walters said. "I think they gave it all they had, but our (serve reception) wasn't what it needed to be."
Brey came up with 15 digs from her libero position; Madison Lindauer had 10 kills, three blocks and five digs; and Abby Wagenson had nine kills, six aces and six digs.
Samantha Plantz had 11 kills for the Hilltoppers.
At Janesville, the highlight of the tournament for the Timberwolves was the rematch against Janesville Parker. After losing to Parker 27-25, 25-23 in pool play, Tomah won the rematch 21-25, 25-17, 15-1.
Janesville Craig won the tournament by defeating Baraboo in the championship match.
"We did probably the best we were able to do," Walters said. "We had some good matches. We had to do a lot of switching up, and the girls adapted well to whatever lineups we threw at them."
Against Holmen, the Timberwolves lost 25-13, 25-21, 25-16. Murphy led the offense with seven kills, and Plueger had 10 assists.
Tomah plays MVC road matches next week at La Crosse Central (Sept. 11) and La Crosse Logan (Sept. 13) before playing in the Baraboo Inv. Sept. 15 in a field that includes Lancaster, Mauston, McFarland and Richland Center.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
