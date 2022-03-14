One busy Monday

GREEN BAY — The Smith Bros. show is now a solo act, the right tackle spot will be manned by someone else in 2022, and when Davante Adams will be seen in a Green Bay Packers uniform again is anyone’s guess.

Oh, and the team still has plenty of salary-cap massaging to do — including finalizing that agreed-upon extension with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers — before the new league year kicks off on Wednesday.

That was the long and short of a busy Monday morning for the Packers, who signed veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith to a long-term extension; said goodbye to edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and versatile veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner in cost-cutting moves; and were informed by their franchise-tagged star wide receiver’s agent that Adams has no intention of playing the 2022 season on the one-year, $20.1 million tag the team put on him last week.

The Packers announced Preston Smith’s new deal and the departures of Za’Darius Smith and Turner after all three transactions were widely reported. After their flurry of moves on Monday morning to subtract money off their salary-cap overage, the Green Bay Packers spent some of it on Monday afternoon on one of their biggest offseason priorities: Bringing back first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Campbell, who had a breakthrough season while playing on a one-year, $2 million prove-it deal that he signed in June, was high on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s to-do list after Campbell came in and stabilized one of the NFL’s most-improved defenses with consistent play, leadership and production.

Campbell’s agent, former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Panos, told Sports Illustrated, which first reported the news, that the deal is for five years and worth $50 million, with Campbell set to be paid $16.25 million in the first year of the deal.

Campbell agreed to terms on Monday afternoon, but the deal can’t become official until the new league year kicks off on Wednesday.

But the morning began with an NFL Network report that Adams, who set franchise single-season records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season in the final year of his contract, is adamant about getting the security of a long-term deal that’ll make him the highest-paid receiver in the league — and thus won’t play on the one-year tag.

That surely didn’t come as a surprise to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who acknowledged at the start of training camp last summer that Adams had earned the right to be the NFL’s best paid receiver. But there was a difference of opinion that caused extension talks to break down last summer, as the sides disagreed over the $27.5 million per year Arizona gave DeAndre Hopkins in the form of an extension when the Cardinals acquired him in a trade with Houston.

“With that particular situation, it’s how you interpret what the highest receiver in the National Football League is getting paid, you know what I mean?” Gutekunst said on July 29. “Certainly, I agree with him that he’s definitely worth that. We believe that, as well. I think there might be just a little bit of difference in what we believe is the highest paid receiver and what he might.”

Gutekunst said last month that one way to use the tag is as “a bridge to hopefully an extension,” and the Packers have until July 15 to work out such a deal.

Asked on Jan. 5 about the possibility of being tagged, Adams chose his words cautiously but left little doubt he’d be unhappy with it. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now,” he said. “We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

Adams, 29, outperformed the four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017 and no one in the NFL has caught more passes (575) for more yards (7,137) and more touchdowns (69) since the start of the 2016 season than Adams.

When discussing Adams last month, Gutekunst said the team did some comparative analytical studies of other Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber wide receivers, so that’s what the franchise thinks of him.

“The gold jacket is the most important as far as individual achievements. The rest I’m just doing work on the way to getting that hardware that I’m most interested in,” Adams said in December, referring to the elusive Lombardi Trophy that comes with a Super Bowl championship. “It’s an awesome achievement anytime you get the most (of any statistic). It’s great company, so it’s obviously humbling. But I’m always thinking about the big picture.”

One Smith stays,

another goesMeanwhile, the team’s decision to extend Preston Smith and release Za’Darius Smith put an end to their two-man show, although it was largely on hiatus last season, when Za’Darius Smith played just 18 snaps in the regular-season opener against New Orleans on Sept. 12 and 19 snaps in the season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

Za’Darius Smith’s lost season — a spiral that began with him being miffed about not getting a contract extension after the 2020 season and continued with a mysterious back injury that sidelined him for most of the year — made for quite the reversal of fortune compared to Preston Smith, who took a pay cut last March to return to Green Bay and now has inked a reported four-year, $52.5 million extension which will pay him $14 million this season and $25 million over the next two years.

The deal reduces Preston Smith’s cap number by roughly $8 million for 2022 — he had one year at $12.5 million left on his existing deal — and the extension, coupled with the savings from Za’Darius Smith’s release ($15.7 million) and Turner’s release ($3.4 million), shaved roughly $27 million off the Packers’ cap.

“I love Preston. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Rodgers said late last season. “The opportunity to get to play with him, to get to become better friends with him, the messages that we share with each other during the week, I just really love the guy. I think he’s a good human, he’s a great player and I love what he brings to the team from a leadership standpoint. He’s stepped into that role even more this year and I’m very, very proud of him and proud to be his friend and proud to be his teammate.”

Preston Smith, who turns 30 in November, saw his production drop from 2019 to 2020, as his numbers went down in both sacks (from 12 to four) and quarterback pressures (from 55 to 26), leading to a $4 million pay cut. But he bounced back in 2021 to register nine sacks and a career-high 62 pressures, leading the Packers to choose him over Za’Darius Smith, whose $28.1 million cap number for 2022 was untenable.

“We are excited to have Preston continue his career with the Packers,” Gutekunst said in a statement. “Since coming to Green Bay, he has not only contributed with production on the field but has been a great presence in the locker room and a leader for this team.”

Multiple outlets reported that the Packers offered Za’Darius Smith the opportunity to stay for 2022 at his scheduled $15.28 million in base salary and bonus money, but that he chose to be released. The Packers likely would have converted most of his slated $14.5 million base salary to signing bonus and added on voidable years to lower his cap cost.

“We want to thank Za’Darius for his contributions to the Packers over the past three seasons,” Gutekunst said in a statement. “He came in and made an immediate impact on this football team, helping the team win three straight division titles. We want to wish Za’Darius and his family all the best moving forward.”

Right tackle opening

Turner’s release was surely monetary as well. Signed as an unrestricted free agent along with the Smiths and safety Adrian Amos in March 2019, Turner started 48 games (including five playoffs games) in three seasons, seeing action at right guard, right tackle and left tackle. He was among the NFL’s best right tackles last season before a knee injury late in the year, and when he returned to action for the playoffs, he switched sides against the 49ers with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari unable to play because of problems with his surgically repaired left knee.

“We want to thank Billy for the big contributions he made to the Packers both on the field as well as in the locker room since signing in 2019,” Gutekunst said in a statement. “He is a true professional whose work ethic and leadership were big factors in the team’s success over the last few years. We wish Billy and his family all the best in the future.”

Without Turner, the Packers will have to figure out their right tackle spot for 2022, as their options will include moving versatile Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins there after he’s fully recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee; re-signing veteran journeyman Dennis Kelly, who played well while Turner was sidelined; or moving a young lineman like left tackle Yosh Nijman or right guard Royce Newman.

Even with Monday’s moves, Gutekunst and vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball, the team’s salary-cap expert and chief contract negotiator, still found themselves with work to do to be in compliance with the $208.2 million salary cap by Wednesday’s deadline. Making Rodgers’ new contract official should take care of much of the cap cutting the team has left to do, but with a host of free agents of their own, the Packers will need more space to operate in order to keep players or sign outside free agents.

“If I said (the salary cap) didn’t matter, Russ might come across the table and grab my throat. It matters greatly,” Gutekunst said during the NFL scouting combine earlier this month in Indianapolis. “I do think we recognize what kind of football team we have and the opportunity that’s in front of us. But you’re always making sure you can field a competitive team year in and year out. And you’ve got to be mindful of what we’re doing in the future, even though sometimes right now feels like all that matters. You always have to keep that in mind.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0