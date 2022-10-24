One position defines Vikings, Packers, Gophers, and it's not quarterback

Three football teams dominate conversations in the Twin Cities: the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Gophers.

The Vikings are 5-1. The Packers are 3-4, having lost consecutive games to the Giants, Jets and Commanders. The Gophers, after being dismantled by Penn State on Saturday, are 4-3, 1-3 in the Big Ten, riding a three-game losing streak and tied for last in the West Division.

There is a position that has played a key role in the relative fates of these three teams, and it's not quarterback. It's one of the most pivotal roles in modern football — No. 1 receiver.

When future Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy was the Vikings' defensive coordinator, he offered a fascinating insight into NFL game theory. He said that defenses didn't require multiple stars to be great. They did require one great player who commanded double teams and influenced game plans and play calls.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle was that player for Dungy. He commanded double teams. He beat double teams. He made offensive game plans predictable.

In recent years, the star receiver has become a similar influencer. Consider this.

The Vikings have won four consecutive close games against bad or banged-up teams. They have had one offensive explosion, and one victory over what was believed to be a good team — scoring 17 points in the first half of a 23-7 victory over the Packers.

In that game, Vikings star Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

A week later, in a 24-7 loss at Philadelphia, Jefferson had trouble against star cornerback Darius Slay, and the Vikings offense looked inept.

In the past three games, Jefferson has averaged 9.3 catches and 136 yards in one-possession victories. Without Jefferson, the Vikings could be questioning the expertise of their new head coach instead of enjoying the bye weekend as a first-place team.

Matt LaFleur became the Packers coach in 2019. In his first three seasons, he, Aaron Rodgers and star receiver Davante Adams achieved 13 victories per regular season.

This season, with Adams in Las Vegas, the Packers are 3-4. They have produced one 100-yard receiving game — by Allen Lazard in a three-point overtime victory against New England.

On Sunday, the Packers played at Washington. Rodgers completed six of his first 10 passes. The four incompletions were a drop by Lazard, a drop by tight end Robert Tonyan, a miscommunication on a deep throw with Romeo Doubs and a drop by Aaron Jones.

On the Packers' first offensive play of the season, rookie Christian Watson dropped what should have been a 75-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers against the Vikings. Their offense, without a star receiver, looks dysfunctional.

Tanner Morgan was not supposed to be a starting quarterback in the Big Ten. He committed to Western Michigan to play for P.J. Fleck, then followed Fleck to Minnesota and became a backup to Zack Annexstad.

Morgan became a starter when Annexstad was injured and had a remarkable sophomore season in 2019, producing career bests with 3,253 yards, 10.2 yards per attempt and 30 passing touchdowns.

In his other four seasons, he has produced 33 touchdowns. He has not reached 2,100 passing yards in any other season.

Did Morgan become a better player in 2019? No. He had two NFL-caliber receivers, Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, making spectacular catches and stretching defenses.

This season, the Gophers are 3-0 when top receiver Chris Autman-Bell plays and 1-3 when he doesn't. It's true that Autman-Bell played in nonconference games against weak opponents. It's also true that he may have produced the Dungy effect in one or two of the Gophers' losses, either making big plays or commanding double teams that opened space for a teammate's approach.

Jefferson is the Vikings' most important player, and the reason they are 5-1.

The loss of Adams is the simplest explanation for the Packers' sudden mediocrity.

And if Fleck wants to regain his status as a nationally-renowned coach, he'll have to find himself another Bateman.