One year in, Gersson Rosas confident in the Timberwolves' identity, and future

That’s what Rosas wanted to do when he got here, but not something he assumed would be accomplished in his first season. He said the front office is “pleasantly surprised” the team is this far along in the building process. Rosas said the transactions made this season required diligence and effort by all involved. He credits owners Glen and Becky Taylor for supplying resources and support, and coach Ryan Saunders for keeping the team and players on the same page throughout.

“Realistically, we’ve been aggressive,” Rosas said. “That’s our M.O. We’re going to be aggressive. We’ve got great a staff in place that is going to research every and any opportunity to improve this ball club ... and when we were in a place that we could execute what we executed at the trade deadline, it really pushed our program forward.

“I wanted to be diligent, be thorough with our evaluation of our organization and make sure that we made changes and moves with purpose in mind, not just for the sake of making trades and making changes, and we were able to do that.”