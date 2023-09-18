This is a very well-maintained Ranch-style home with 3-bedrooms/ 1.5 bathrooms on French Island. Beautiful wood flooring in each bedroom and large windows throughout the home. This home has a spacious front and backyard, with beautiful landscaping, trees, and a charming gazebo. Located in a residential neighborhood and right next to a park, this property is in great condition, vacant, and move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $240,000
