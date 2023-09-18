Endless investment opportunity for this Dresbach property across from the Mississippi River! 3 bed, 2 bath house, 2200+ sq ft, w/opportunity for duplex, or tri-plex. 50x100 heated work shop w/office space, 12x40 heated space, an additional 20x30 cold storage. Shop fully equipped w/ 1-9,000lb auto repair lift, 1-7,000lb lift, 1-5,000lb bump up lift, 1-5 hp 80 gal upright compressor, 1-3hp 80 gal stationary compressor, 3-phase wiring & a waste oil burner for additional heat source, w/400 gal waste oil approved storage tank, heated paint booth w/explosion proof lighting, & exhaust fan. That's not all! Property also has a Tiny House, w/bathroom & kitchenette, that brought in $16k+ in gross income in 2021 and $19K+ in 2022. City park & public boat landing. Excellent owner occupy opportunity!