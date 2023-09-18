Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this beautiful new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan. Custom kitchen with large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, a with walk-in closet & walk-in shower. This unit features sound deadening-insulated glass, large patio and covered front porch. Great tree-lined views out the back. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer. Hurry there is still time to customize colors and flooring. Scheduled for late fall completion .