Great opportunity awaits with this charming, hard-to-find West Salem home priced under 200K! Conveniently located near downtown on a low-traffic street just steps from the La Crosse River State Trail & Village Park with easy access to I-90! Interior features welcoming living rm & dining rm w/natural light. Wonderful opportunity to add equity & value by updating the very spacious main floor bathroom & laundry. Many flex options include using Living rm as a main floor bedroom or office. Enjoy the large, private, & covered back deck that opens up to the spacious & completely fenced-in backyard with newer vinyl fence on one side. 2.5 car garage with new garage door & flex space for workshop or storage. Roof & gutters will be replaced prior to closing. New hot water heater (2023).