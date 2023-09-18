Call us today to tour this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in West Salem. Seller's are downsizing and making their home available to you. Do you have someone that wants to be home but have their own space? Check out the apartment style living upstairs which has it's own kitchen, eating area, bathroom and everything you would need. Buyer could look into possibly making this an apartment or AirBnb? Don't miss that 5+ car garage!! If you have a serious hobby, lots of cars... dream no more. This is your place! It has everything you would want for storage and a work area. The detached garage also has a metal roof. Don't miss this opportunity. Call today!