Are you in search of a classic home with endless potential? Welcome to this Cape Cod, filled with timeless character. This well-kept home is a blank canvas, awaiting your personal touch to transform it into your haven. One of the bedrooms has been thoughtfully converted into a main floor laundry, offering convenience & fewer trips to the basement. This transformation provides modern functionality while preserving the home's layout & can still be used as a bedroom. Step outside into the spacious backyard, where you'll find a peaceful retreat waiting for you. Create an outdoor entertainment space or garden in the partially fenced yard. This home offers the perfect balance of peaceful living and convenient access to nearby amenities, schools, parks, & shopping. Home Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $194,900
