NEW..NEW..NEW--THIS 4-5 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED ON BOTH FLOORS! FEATURES: BRIGHT KITCHEN (EARTHEN TONE CERAMIC, WHITE CUPBOARDS W/COMPLIMENTARY COUNTERS, DINING ALCOVE FOR HIGH TOP), LIVING/DINING ROOMS (FLEXIBLE SPACE (LOVELY REFINISHED MAPLE HARDWOODS), 1-2 CONVENIENT MN FLOOR BRS (WALK-IN CLOSET), FULL BATHS EACH LEVEL (LG. WALK-IN SHOWER, APPEALING VANITY), 3 BRS UP (WALK-IN CLOSET, TRANSOM WINDOWS), NEWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH OVERHEAD DOORS ON BOTH SIDES FOR DRIVE-THROUGH OPTION (BOAT/MOWERS/ETC). TOP NOTCH FULL REMODEL USING 1ST TIER CONTRACTORS FOR PROFESSIONAL IMPROVEMENTS. NEW: ROOF, SIDING, WINDOWS, INSULATION, FURNACE/MECHANICALS, ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, ALL NEW OR REFINISHED FLOORS, BLINDS....IT IS ALL NEW! THIS 4-5 BR HOME IS TURNKEY AND READY FOR NEW OWNERS!