Welcome home to this charming English Tudor Style home just overflowing with character! Spacious & light filled living room w/hardwood floors, beautiful staircase & wood burning fireplace.Walk through the formal dining room to the kitchen that boasts newer cabinetry w/a great walk in pantry area. Enjoy morning coffee on the back screen porch overlooking the fenced in backyard & garden area. Upstairs, you will find a full bathroom w/tub & separate tiled shower. 3 sizeable bedrooms including the generous sized master bedroom, making it the perfect retreat! The lower level has a bedroom w/egress window, new flooring, & another wood burning fireplace. Alley access to your 2 car garage. Great architecture throughout this lovely home! Close to Myrick Park & Hixon hiking trails. See it today!