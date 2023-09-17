Perfection thrives here! Beautifully maintained and loved home with warmth & character throughout! Located on a picturesque street close to the University! This quality-built 4 BR & 2 1/2 BR home features a large main floor living room with an impressive brick fireplace, large formal dining room, and charming kitchen & dining area with lots of windows, and a convenient den that could be a 4th bedroom or an office. The large 3-season room looks out over the attractively landscaped yard & creatively designed patio area! The basement area continues the home's warmth & charm with a cozy family room, nonconforming bedroom, and large laundry-full bath. You will be proud to own & enjoy the comfort & charm of this beautiful home! Seller prefers Nov.17 closing.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $329,900
