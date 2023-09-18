This 51.55 +/- acre secluded hobby farm is a driftless dream come true! The house offers 4 bdrms, 2.5 baths and tons of family room and storage space. The U-shaped kitchen has a breakfast nook area with great views off the back deck. Formal dining is great for entertaining with built-in hutches and pass-thru window to the kitchen. Both baths have been recently updated with beautiful walk-in, tiled showers. Mostly finished walk-out basement has 9' ceilings. 36'x42' barn w/horse stalls, 40'x60' foundation has in-floor heat lines run & ready for a shed. Roughly 1/2 tillable, 1/2 wooded w/Coon Creek trout stream running through. CERTIFIABLE ORGANIC! BIG BUCKS in this area!